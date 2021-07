AMELIA, La (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 96-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday, July 20.

Donnie Blanchard was last seen by family at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He has dementia and may be wandering.

Blanchard was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black/brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SMPSO communications department at 337-828-1960.