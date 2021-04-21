Sixth body found in Seacor Power incident that of an Acadia Parish man

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)– Breaking news overnight — a sixth person has been recovered dead from the capsized Seacor Power lifting vessel incident. Multiple crew members are still missing in the Gulf.

According to family members, who confirmed this info Tuesday night, the body of Quinon Pitre, 31, a native of the Church Point area is the sixth recovered. His niece took to Facebook to break the devastating news.

This puts the current numbers at six rescued, six dead, and seven unaccounted for.

On Monday, April 19 at sundown, the U.S. Coast Guard announced they were suspending their efforts so that they could begin investigating the “hows and whys” the vessel capsized. However, Seacor President and CEO, John Gellert is promising the families of the missing crew that Seacor is still contracting divers to search for their loved ones.

The men found are:

Capt. David Ledet, 63, Thibodaux

Ernest Williams, 69, Arnaudville

Anthony Hartford, 53, New Orleans

James Wallingsford, 55, Gilbert

Lawrence Warren, 36, Terrytown

Quinon Pitre, 31, Franklin

For these families standing by, they are hoping to get closure and hoping to get news about the other missing crew members.

Still missing from Acadiana are: