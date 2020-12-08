Shots fired at the Siracusa Rec Center in Morgan City, no injuries reported

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — No injuries were reported, but St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects who fired shots around the Siracusa Recreation Center in Morgan City on Nov. 30.

Sheriff Blaise Smith said deputies reported to a call at around 6:40 p.m. where they found two complainants who stated they were shooting a video around the recreation center when a vehicle pulled up and shots were fired.

There were several vehicles with bullet holes at the scene and shell casings were located. There were no injuries from the incident reported. Smith says that the investigation is ongoing.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident can report that information to us by phone or by sending a tip on our website,” said the sheriff. “We are fortunate that nobody was injured. We don’t want this kind of violent activity in our communities.”

Anyone with information can call (337) 828-1960 or send a tip on the St. Mary Parish website at www.stmaryso.com. Those giving information can remain anonymous.