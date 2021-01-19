Quawan Charles’ toxicology test shows no hallucinogens in his system at the time of death

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — The story of the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, 15, developed a new wrinkle this morning as attorneys for the family released a statement on the teen’s toxicology report, claiming it implicates the last people to see him alive.

Quawan disappeared on Oct. 30, 2020 and his body was found a few days later on Nov. 3, 2020 in a sugar cane field, 30 minutes from his home. His official cause of death was drowning, though it is unclear how he drowned.

Attorneys for the Charles family said both THC and ethanol were found in Charles’ system, but no other chemicals were found. The toxicology report debunks claims allegedly made by Janet Irvin, one of the last-known persons to see Charles alive, that Charles was high on hallucinogens and wandered away from the Irvin residence.

“This emphatically proves that they were lying in an attempt to cover up what happened to Quawan,” stated the attorneys in a press release. “Further, this likely proves that Quawan’s death was not the result of an accident or gross negligence, but intentional.”

Irvin and her 17-year-old son were seen on surveillance video picking up Charles at his residence on Oct. 30. Irvin did not call police until days after Charles went missing.

The entirety of the Charles’s family attorneys statement is below: