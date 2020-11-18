Quawan Charles to have public funeral Saturday, Nov. 21

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A public funeral for Quawan “Bobby” Charles, 15, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at the West St. Mary Civic Center on La. 318 in Jeanerette.

“We are hurting right now and will continue to hurt. But, Saturday, we will come together and finally be able to mourn,” said Celina Charles, family spokesperson and first cousin of Quawan Charles.

Funeral order of service includes tributes from family members, clergy and advocates that have worked with the family since the disappearance and death of Quawan Charles. Local and national media are invited. Masks are required for all in attendance.

Charles has been the subject of an ongoing investigation after he disappeared from his home in Baldwin with friends and was found dead in a sugarcane field near Loreauville. His death is being investigated as a homicide, though two autopsies seemed to agree that Charles died by drowning and no suspects have come to light as of yet.