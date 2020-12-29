Public’s help sought in search for missing Franklin teen

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Elijah Smith, 16, was reported missing by his guardian.

Elijah was last seen leaving his home on foot in the Ibert Street area on Dec. 28, 2020. Elijah was last seen wearing a white shirt, white pants, white shoes, and a green and black Nike backpack.

Elijah Smith is described as approximately 5’06”, weighing approximately 136 pounds, short black hair and has brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Elijah Smith’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.