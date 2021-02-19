Police: Two men accused of setting fire in Franklin jail

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two men face charges after a fire was allegedly set inside the Franklin Jail on Thursday.

That evening, at about 6:55 p.m., Franklin Police Department officers discovered a fire in a file room of the police department building after noticing smoke.

With the help of the Franklin Fire Department, contraband was found in a wall of the jail that is adjacent to the agency’s file room.

Lee Butler (Franklin Police Department)

The investigation led to the arrests of two men on the following charges:

Lee Butler, 54, of Franklin, while incarcerated, faces charges of aggravated arson, attempted second-degree murder (seven counts), second-degree injuring public record and contraband in a penal institution. Butler was transferred to the St. Mary Parish Correctional Center.

Eric Dennis (Franklin Police Department)

Eric Dennis, 35, of Franklin, also while incarcerated, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder (seven counts), second-degree injuring public records, contraband in a penal institution and aggravated arson. He was also transferred to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.