Person found dead inside Acadiana Red Cross evacuee shelter

ST. MARY PARISH, La. KLFY) The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person who was found dead inside a Red Cross Evacuee Shelter in Amelia.

According to the St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness, the deceased was located around noon Sunday inside the shelter that had been set up for Hurricane Ida evacuees.

David Naquin, the St. Mary Parish OHSEP director, said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No cause of death was released by the coroner, so far.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification, Naquin said.