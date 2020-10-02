Patterson woman arrested for allegedly setting vehicle on fire next to home

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Patterson woman was arrested after the State Fire Marshal’s Office said she set fire to a vehicle that was located just feet from a bedroom where people were sleeping in the 900 block of Washington St. Thursday.

Lecorya Nicholas, 34, was arrested on one count of aggravated arson. After assessing the scene and collecting several pieces of evidence, investigators say they determined the fire was intentionally set.

St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputies learned the vehicle was co-owned by Nicholas and her ex-boyfriend, who was in the home next to the burning vehicle. Through witness statements, it was learned there had been several incidents reported to Patterson Police in the past few months involving the couple.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said a fter additional evidence was assessed, Nicholas was identified as the suspect in the case and a warrant was obtained for her arrest. Nicholas was later located by Addis Police, with evidence of burn injuries, and transferred to St. Mary Parish Jail for booking in connection with the case.