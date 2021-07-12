Patterson man arrested for first-degree rape

PATTERSON, La. (KLFY) — A Patterson man was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Ernest Ray Harris, Jr., 45, of Patterson, was named as the suspect in the rape after a complaint was filed on Thursday from the Amelia area, according to Public Information Officer David Spencer.

Harris was located and questioned before a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on a $300,000 bond.

