Passenger dies in crash; Driver arrested on vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated charges

St. Mary Parish

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A man has been arrested on charges relating to a wreck that killed the passenger of the car he was driving.

Juan Tapia-Gutierrez, 40, was placed under arrest by the Morgan City Police Department for the following charges:

  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • Driving while intoxicated (first offense)
  • Vehicular homicide

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at approximately 7:49 p.m., the Morgan City Police Department received a call of a vehicle crash on Highway 182 in the area of Aycock St.

Guitierrez was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram when he left the roadway, hitting a utility pole and several parked cars in a parking lot on private property.

Gutierrez and the passenger were transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance. The passenger died from their injuries. Their identification has not yet been released.

Investigators suspected driver impairment and collected a blood sample for toxicology from Gutierrez.

When Gutierrez was released from the hospital, he was placed under arrest by the MCPD.

