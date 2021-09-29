Passenger dies in crash; Driver arrested on vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated charges

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A man has been arrested on charges relating to a wreck that killed the passenger of the car he was driving.
Juan Tapia-Gutierrez, 40, was placed under arrest by the Morgan City Police Department for the following charges:
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Driving while intoxicated (first offense)
- Vehicular homicide
On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at approximately 7:49 p.m., the Morgan City Police Department received a call of a vehicle crash on Highway 182 in the area of Aycock St.
Guitierrez was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram when he left the roadway, hitting a utility pole and several parked cars in a parking lot on private property.
Gutierrez and the passenger were transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance. The passenger died from their injuries. Their identification has not yet been released.
Investigators suspected driver impairment and collected a blood sample for toxicology from Gutierrez.
When Gutierrez was released from the hospital, he was placed under arrest by the MCPD.