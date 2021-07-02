Pair arrested in Morgan City for attempted armed robbery of home

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Two men were arrested by Morgan City Police after they allegedly broke into a home on Marshall St. and demanded money from the person living there.

Callen Richard

Callen Slay Richard, 24, of Morgan City, and Brennan Tatum, 24, of Pierre Part, were both arrested Thursday on identical charges of aggravated burglary, attempted armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and resisting an officer.

Morgan City Police responded to Marshall St. for a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, Richard and Tatum attempted to flee but were soon caught.

Tatum Brennan

Tatum was found to be in possession of a firearm when searched by officers. According to reports, the two individuals forced their way into the home and demanded money from the victim. The victim did sustain minor injuries and was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Richard and Tatum were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.