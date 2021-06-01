One person dead in deputy-involved shooting in St. Mary Parish, State Police investigating

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and a Louisiana State Police investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting in St. Mary Parish this morning.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said the shooting happened in the “early morning hours” today in Berwick. No information has been released on the shooting or the person who was killed.

“It is an unfortunate and tragic event that caused the loss of life,” stated Smith in a press release this morning. “I stand behind and support the actions of my deputies and we are cooperating fully with the Louisiana State Police in this investigation.”

Louisiana State Police declined to comment on the investigation this morning. More information may be forthcoming.