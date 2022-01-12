One dead after two Franklin shootings hours apart overnight

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Two people were found shot in Franklin in two incidents that happened just hours apart late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. At least one person is dead, according to the Franklin Police Department (FPD).

At around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the FPD responded to shots fired in the area of Iberia St. and Cayce St. When officers arrived, they found an overturned vehicle with gunshots in a parking lot.

A 19-year-old victim was found shot inside the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

At 1:49 a.m., the FPD received several calls of shots fired in the area of James St. Officers responded and located a house that had been shot. Inside was a deceased 43-year-old male victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call the Franklin Police Department Detective Division as soon as possible at (337) 828-1716.