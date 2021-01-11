New Iberia woman killed in Sunday night crash

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia woman died in a crash on Sunday night.

Jackie Marie Brown, 41, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened on La. 182 near La.670.

State Police said Brown’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck another car. Troopers were notified at about 8 p.m. that night.

Investigators said Brown was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV west on LA 182. At the same time, a 2007 Cadillac SRX SUV was traveling east on LA 182. For reasons still under investigation, Brown’s SUV crossed the center line and struck the Cadillac head-on in the eastbound lane of travel.

Seatbelt usage on the part of Brown is unknown, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Cadillac was not properly restrained and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.

State Police Troop I has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in fourdeaths in 2021.