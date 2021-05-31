Mother of murdered Baldwin woman expects more arrests

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — Only on KLFY News 10, the mother of Karlnita Marks of Baldwin stated that she expects more people will be arrested in her daughter’s shooting death.

Karlnita Marks, 25, was shot and killed while sitting in her vehicle last year. The family has waited for someone to be arrested in her shooting death, especially Marks’ mother, Roynita Claridy.

“It was a joy and wonderful when I received that news that Friday eve,” Claridy said.

Authorities arrested Andreniki Franklin of Baton Rouge on second-degree murder charges and obstruction of justice.

Claridy explains the fight for justice is not over yet.

“We are relieved that we’re finally getting the justice for our daughter Karlnita Marks, that she deserves,” said Claridy.

Officials explained that in Aprill of this year, the shooting case went to the grand jury and an indictment was handed down. A warrant was issued, and Franklin was apprehended.

“We did have a balloon release Sunday and I took a picture of the boys with her shirt-on saying justice for their mother Karlnita Marks,” said Claridy.

The family believes more people will be arrested in connection to the shooting.

“The next plan? We’re just going to sit, wait and see what comes along with the case. To catch all parties involved. Justice will be for her and her boys.””

Police did not say if more arrests are pending.