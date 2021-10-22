Morgan City’s K-9 unit hopes you can lend them a paw this week

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — If you think your family pet is a handful, imagine caring for an entire K-9 unit with no help. Canine “Lady” is just one of the members of Morgan City’s unit requesting the public as backup.

Morgan City Police Department’s K-9 unit is competing to secure an Aftermath K-9 grant which will reward them with $5,000 for the maintenance and care of the unit. Only ten departments in the country will be awarded. The determining factor: votes.

Voters may cast their votes up to three times a day in three different ways.

How to vote:

Go to www.aftermath.com/k9-grant/ , and click on the map to select the region where your favorite K-9 unit is located. Then, find your K-9 and cast your vote. Follow @aftermathk9grant on Instagram, like their daily K-9 post and comment which K-9 you’re voting for. Follow @AftermathCares on Facebook, like their daily K-9 post and comment which K-9 you’re voting for.

Voters are allowed to vote once every 24 hours on each platform. Voting will close on Oct. 26.