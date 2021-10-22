Morgan City’s K-9 unit hopes you can lend them a paw this week

St. Mary Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — If you think your family pet is a handful, imagine caring for an entire K-9 unit with no help. Canine “Lady” is just one of the members of Morgan City’s unit requesting the public as backup.

Morgan City Police Department’s K-9 unit is competing to secure an Aftermath K-9 grant which will reward them with $5,000 for the maintenance and care of the unit. Only ten departments in the country will be awarded. The determining factor: votes.

Voters may cast their votes up to three times a day in three different ways.

How to vote:

  1. Go to www.aftermath.com/k9-grant/ , and click on the map to select the region where your favorite K-9 unit is located. Then, find your K-9 and cast your vote.
  2. Follow @aftermathk9grant on Instagram, like their daily K-9 post and comment which K-9 you’re voting for.
  3. Follow @AftermathCares on Facebook, like their daily K-9 post and comment which K-9 you’re voting for.

Voters are allowed to vote once every 24 hours on each platform. Voting will close on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar