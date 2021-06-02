Morgan City woman arrested for allegedly trying to burn down estranged husband’s trailer

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s (LSFM) officials said they have arrested a Morgan City woman for allegedly setting fire to her estranged husband’s mobile home.

Monique Barilleaux, 37, of Morgan City, was booked into the Morgan City Jail on Tuesday, May 25 on an oustanding warrant for simple arson, according to LSFM Public Affiars Director Ashley Rodrigue.

In the evening hours of May 13, the Morgan City Police Department requested the LSFM to assist with investigating a fire at mobile home located in the 2300 block of Clements Street. Officials were able to determine that three different fires were intentionally set around the trailer.

During the investigation, deputies learned Barilleaux was the sole resident of the mobile home at the time of the fire, though it is owned by her estranged husband,” said Rodrigue. “Following additional investigative efforts, including obtaining witness statements about the night of the fire, a warrant was issued for Barilleaux’s arrest in connection with the fire.”