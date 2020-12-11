Morgan City wanted for Attempted Murder turns himself in

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Morgan City Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting.

Police tell KLFY News, Tyson Jeffery James Celestine, turned himself in at the Morgan City Police Department. He was wanted for a shooting on December 6th on Fifth Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital and since has been released.

The 32-year old is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Carrying of Firearm By A Convicted Felon and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities