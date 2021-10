MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Police are searching for a 44-year-old mother who has been missing since June 8.

Mary Landry, 44, is described as a white woman, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 120 lbs. with brown eyes and reddish-blond hair. She walks with a stiff neck due to a previous surgery.

Landry was last seen on June 8 at the Home Depot on Airline Hwy. in Baton Rouge, according to police.

If you have any information on Landry’s whereabouts, call Morgan City Police at (985) 384-2310.