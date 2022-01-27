MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Police are hunting for four suspects and a Dodge Ram believed to be involved in a Jan. 24 shooting on Chester Bowles St.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said the shooting happened in the late evening hours Monday.

“During the investigation, it was learned that four subjects arrived in a dark blue or black Dodge Ram and fired several shots at a residence before fleeing the area,” said Blair.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department are looking for information on the identity of the truck along with the suspects involved. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605. You can remain anonymous.