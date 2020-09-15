Morgan City Police looking for teen runaway

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — The Morgan City Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old who has been reported as a runaway.

Logan Stevens, 14, was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, gray shorts with a black stripe and black tennis shoes at the intersection of Allison St. and Justa St. in Morgan City on Monday, Sept. 14. Stevens may have left Morgan City and may be in Patterson, according to the Morgan City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police Chief James F. Blair is requesting anyone with information on the whereabouts of Logan Stevens to call the Morgan City Police Department or 911. Tipsters can also leave tips on www.morgancitypolice.org, or they can send a tip to the department’s Facebook Messenger.