Morgan City Police looking for shooter after victim struck by gunfire

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Police are on the hunt for a shooter after one person was struck by gunfire this week on Grizzaffi St.

Chief James F. Blair said officers arrived and located one victim, who was transported to an out-of-area hospital. The victim is listed in stable but guarded condition, said Blair.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone having information including any video surveillance is asked to please contact the Morgan City Police Department Detective Division at (985) 380-4605.