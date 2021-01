MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Police are searching for a man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and aggravated crimes against nature.

Paul Larue Cleveland, 40, stands at 5’10” tall, weighing 155 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Investigation Division with the Morgan City Police Department at (985) 380-4605, or through the department’s website.