MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A St. Martinville man ended up behind bars on warrants for molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Seth Dantin, 34, of St. Martinville, was arrested earlier this morning by Morgan City Police on warrants dated from Oct. 15 for three counts of molestation and one count of indecent behavior.

Dantin wa booked, processed and remains incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.