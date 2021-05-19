Morgan City Police Department employee arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile

MORGAN CITY, La (KLFY) — The Morgan City Police Department has arrested a former correctional employee for indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to a press release from the MCPD.

Devin J. Mayon, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, May 19, on charges of two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and ten counts of pornography involving juveniles. At this time, there is no bond or court hearing set.

On May 13, 2021, while detectives of the MCPD were conducting an unrelated investigation, they discovered information that indicated Mayon may have had inappropriate contact through social media with at lease one female minor.

Based on the information, investigators with the Morgan City Police Department began a separate investigation which later confirmed their suspicions.

Devin J. Mayon, 21 years of age, who was, at the time, a correctional employee with the Morgan City Police Department since January 11, 2021, was immediately placed on administrative leave while detectives conducted a thorough investigation.

Based on evidence obtained through the investigation, Devin J. Mayon was terminated from his employment.

Detectives determined that the evidence indicated that the internet contact, which had taken place during May 2021 was inappropriate and in violation of the law and arrested Mayon.

Chief James F. Blair stated that “although it is disappointing to investigate a fellow employee, the Morgan City Police Department and its employees are expected to be held to the highest standards the community should come to expect. There should be no distinction between officers and the general public it is sworn to protect. It is unfortunate that this former officer chose to make irresponsible decisions, but he must be held accountable.”

The investigation is continuing and should any additional evidence be revealed, additional charges may follow.