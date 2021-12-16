Morgan City man killed in crash after blocking a lane on U.S. 90

AMELIA, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man is dead after he apparently blocked a lane of traffic with a vehicle and was struck by an oncoming truck on U.S. 90 near Amelia in St. Mary Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Kumaravel P. Nadar, 51, of Morgan City, was driving west on U.S 90 near La. 662 when he began experiencing vehicle trouble. He parked his vehicle on the outside shoulder of the highway and left it for a period of time. Nadar later returned with a 2006 Toyota Highlander.

According to TFC Thomas Gossen, Nadar “positioned the Highlander sideways across the westbound outside lane of travel to utilize jumper cables…” While blocking the lane, the Highlander was struck by a 2021 Toyota Tacoma. The Highlander overturned, according to Gossen, and Nadar was partially ejected.

Unbuckled, Nadar was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tacoma suffered only minor injuries, according to Gossen. Standard toxicology samples were obtained from Nadar, along with the other driver, and results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.