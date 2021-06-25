Morgan City man arrested on child sex charges

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man is behind bars after a multi-agency operation busted him on child sex charges, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Micah Devonte Young, 20, of Morgan City, faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was arrested Thursday night at around 10:50 p.m., according to Smith.

The sheriff said his department worked on a joint operation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Taskforce, the Berwick Police Department, the Morgan City Police Department, and the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department to arrest Young. The operation targeted individuals looking to solicit children for sex.

Young was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.