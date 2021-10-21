Morgan City man arrested on child pornography, carnal knowledge, bestiality charges

UPDATE, 10/21, 3:51 p.m.: Skeletal remains discovered near Rayne have been identified as a missing man last seen on Aug. 3.

The Acadia Parish Coroner's Office (APCO) confirmed that the remains are those of Deion Hollier, 30. APCO Chief Investigator Allen Breaux said the remains, discovered on Lillian G. Pierce Dr. at the end of August, were sent to the LSU FACES Lab and to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for DNA testing. Tests came back as a positive match for Hollier.