Morgan City man arrested on child pornography, carnal knowledge, bestiality charges

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man was arrested earlier today on child sex, child pornography and bestiality charges.
Devin Joseph Mayon, 21, of Morgan City, faces the following charges:
- 41 counts of child pornography
- 4 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles (warrant)
- 4 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile
- 3 counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile (warrant)
- 2 counts or sexual abuse of an animal (warrant)
- Possession of pornography involving animals (warrant)
- Possession of pornography involving juveniles under 13 (warrant)
Morgan City detective began their investigation in May. Mayon was first arrested on May 19. As the investigation continued, detectives say they learned of additional victims and additional images of child sexual assault material, leading to his arrest today, Oct. 21.