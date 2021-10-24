Morgan City man arrested on arson charges

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man is facing arson charges following a structure fire on Vine Drive.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the fire happened Saturday around 4 p.m.

After it was extinguished, officials determined that the cause was suspicious.

During the investigation, Morgan City Police and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office say it was determined that the fire was arson.

Herbert was developed as a suspect and during the investigation, officials said, he admitted to entering and setting fire to the house.

He then allegedly went to the area of Catherine St. and destroyed evidence, officials said.

Hebert was booked into the Morgan CIty Jail with no bond.