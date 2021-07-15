Morgan City man arrested for allegedly setting fire to historic building after being served eviction notice

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man who was being evicted from his studio apartment in an historic building allegedly set fire to it, according to the La. State Fire Marshal’s Office (LSFMO).

Wilburn McCullom, 72, of Morgan City, was booked into the city jail on one count of aggravated arson. He is also being held as a fugitive on other outstanding warrants from other agencies.

LSFMO Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said investigators learned that McCullom had gotten into a fight with his landlord on Tuesday, July 13 after receiving an eviction notice that was set to go into effect at the end of this week.

“Minutes later, smoke was discovered coming from the rental space as McCullom was seen walking away from the building,” stated Rodrigue.

In the early evening hours, the Morgan City Fire Department and the LSFMO were called to the scene in the 100 block of Railroad Ave. In assessing the scene, officials determined the fire was intentionally set in a second-story room above on of the businesses that also operate within the building.