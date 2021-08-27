Morgan City issues voluntary evacuation

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — Mayor Lee Dragna has called for a voluntary evacuation of the City of Morgan City as of 6 P.M. August 27, 2021.

Residents who require power or have special medical needs are urged to evacuate.

There will be NO SHELTERS in the city, and Oschner St. Mary can only accept “dire need” patients due to Covid.

Sandbags will be available to Morgan City residents ONLY under the bridge at David Drive. Be prepared to fill your own bags.

The City is in the process of closing all of the floodgates under a 10’ sill. This will include all gates on Front Street as well as some located on Young’s Road. The gate at Conrad Shipyard and Levee Road will be opened until the last minute to allow for thru traffic for businesses and homes.

The City will continue to monitor the storm and close any other gates as needed. All gates will be closed by tomorrow afternoon. The St. Mary Drainage District is preparing for the closure of Walnut Street Canal.

Republic Services has notified the City that there will be no garbage pickup for the Monday routes. Please secure your garbage cans.