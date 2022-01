A strong cold front will move through Acadiana Wednesday night bringing a low risk for severe weather into the area followed by a threat to see freezing rain and ice on Friday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has much of Acadiana under their "Marginal Risk" category for severe weather. This is considered a 1 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms within your area. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but an isolated tornado is possible too.