Missing St. Mary Parish woman has tattoos on both arms, neck

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Authorities in St. Mary Parish are asking for the public’s help to locate a 30-year-old Morgan City woman who last had contact with her family on March 11.

Tessie Toups is 5 ft. 3 in., and 100 lbs with blonde hair, hazel eyes, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She has several tattoos: “Lady” on her neck, “RIP Phillip” on her right arm, “13” on her left hand, and “Camo” on her left arm.

Toups may possibly be in the Lafayette area, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact detectives at 337-828-1960.