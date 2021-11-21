BREAKING NEWS: Endangered missing 1-year-old in St. Mary Parish

ST MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 1-year-old is reported missing and endangered in St. Mary Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Kehlani Willams was reported missing from Saturn Road in Bayou Vista. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 2 to 3 feet tall, and weighing between 20 and 30 pounds.

Kehlani was last seen wearing pink clothing with no shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kehlani Williams is asked to contact St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 828-1960 or call 911.