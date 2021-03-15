Millions in missing water discovered to end small town’s spiraling debt

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — One discovery last month could single handedly get an Acadiana town out of financial distress.

Baldwin is one of 20 Louisiana towns operating at a worrying deficit according to its annual legislative audit. Its mayor says he expects that to change within the next one or two years.

Baldwin has been in the same situation for years. When News 10 last spoke to Mayor Abel “Phil” Prejean about their previous audit he said, “The water system is the root of all evils.” A full year later, he finally learned it’s actually the sewer system.

Two milllion gallons is a lot of water, but for five years Baldwin had no idea where it all went every month.

According to their annual legislative audit for 2020, only half of their water use was billed to the customers, and it’s why the town is in significant debt.

Mayor Phil Prejean replaced every water meter in town to find the leak. “No matter what we did, we were still losing money of the water system,” he said, but in February the answer was discovered next door.

“It turns out there’s a one inch pipe at the sewer plant that’s pumping one inch of water 24 hours a day seven days a week,” Prejean explained. “It’s what puts the chlorine in the water that we treat the sewer with.”

Prejean said it went unnoticed for five years because Baldwin used to handle its own water production and didn’t bill the sewage plant, but now they are buying their own water from the water district instead of producing it.

Prejean proposed, “I guess when the town was making water it didn’t show up anywhere, but now that we’re buying water at $7 a thousand, do the math.”

The math would imply an extra $14,000 unaccounted for each month or $168,000 each year for five years, but Prejean told News 10 at times the sewage system was using about $24,000 a month or $288,000 a year.

Over that time Baldwin has accumalated $700,000 in debt to the water district, but Prejean said with last month’s discovery they can reverse the momentum.

At the last monthly meeting of the Baldwin council, the alderman voted to increase the monthly sewer rates a couple dollars a customer to account for the two millions gallons of water.

Not everyone was in favor of it. Alderman Donald Grimm voted against it citing the hardship of the pandemic. “I didn’t want to raise it.” Grimm added. “To hit the people at this time, I think that’s a bitter pill that I realized we have to have.”

Prejean said when he took office two years ago there was a $160,000 defecit in the audit. Last year’s deficit was at $70,000. With the increased revenue and bond payments completed over winter, he hopes to balance their budget before within the next two years. “That’s my goal,” Prejean concluded.

2020’s audit had 9 findings and suggestions for Baldwin. You can access the full 86 page audit here.

Acadiana Towns make up 20% of the list of Louisiana municipalities in financial distress. Baldwin is the largest in our area with 2,500 people. Estherwood in Acadia Parish, as well as Melvill and Washington in St. Landry Parish round out the list. All three of those communities have close to a thousand residents.