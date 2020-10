ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) -- A Patterson woman was arrested after the State Fire Marshal's Office said she set fire to a vehicle that was located just feet from a bedroom where people were sleeping in the 900 block of Washington St. Thursday.

Lecorya Nicholas, 34, was arrested on one count of aggravated arson. After assessing the scene and collecting several pieces of evidence, investigators say they determined the fire was intentionally set.