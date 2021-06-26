Man shot, 65-year-old mother killed in drive by shooting in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 65-year-old woman was killed and her son injured in a drive-by shooting before dawn Saturday in St. Mary Parish.

According to police in Franklin, the shooting happened just after midnight, around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in an area near Martin Luther King Blvd.

Polices said following reports of a shooting, they arrived and located a 42-year-old male victim wounded and his 65 year-old mother was found dead.

An initial investigation by police revealed that an unknown vehicle drove past the area and shot several rounds toward the residence, striking both victims.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call Franklin Police at (337) 828-1716.

The victims have not been identified.