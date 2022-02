MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) A man jumped to his death from the La. 182 bridge in Morgan City.

According to Morgan City Police, it happened around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when police got a call about a man jumping off the bridge.

Morgan City Police Lieutenant John Schaff said when officers arrived they found the victim dead in the area near Brashear Ave.

He said no foul play was suspected.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released.

Police only identified him as a white male.