LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Redistricting in Baton Rouge is set to have a big impact on people living in and around Loreauville.

Both sides of the Bayou Teche currently report to the same state senator, but the proposed redistricting would change that.

People living on the interior bend of the Bayou Teche across from Loreauville currently speak to Senator Mills in Breaux Bridge or New Iberia for any concerns, but if they are put in district 21, they would have to go all the way to Franklin.

“Nobody wants this,” said Loreauville Mayor Brad Clifton. He stated the proposed redistricting plan would split his community in two. Although the Village of Loreauville would stay in district 22, the outskirts would move to district 21.

District 22 includes communities from Port Barre to New Iberia. District 21 stretches from Jeanerette to Thibodeaux.

“It’s going to be kind of hard for a Senator that far out to really remember that an outskirt area of Loreauville needs some attention,” Mayor Clifton worried.

James Broussard lives in the affected area. He said, “It’s obsessive. It’s just too much.”

Broussard and many of his neighbors cannot make sense of the proposed change. Populations are supposed to be maintained to about 120,000 people with each iteration. They also should also be geographically and culturally similar.

“It’s just like you just go and yank a bunch of people and move them,” Broussard told News 10. “My associations and sense of the people is that we are much more attuned to areas north of here than we are to the east.”

Senators Fred Mills and Bret Allain came to an agreement on how to keep the community in its current district, but it was rejected Tuesday by State Senate President Page Cortez who did not want to break up any precincts according to Mayor Brad Clifton. A vote on redistricting boundaries is expected Wednesday.