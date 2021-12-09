Lafayette man arrested for November Bayou Vista shooting, charged with attempted murder

BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY) — U.S. Marshals and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Lafayette man they say is responsible for a November 21 shooting and the kidnapping of a baby on Saturn Rd.

Derrick Lee John Williams, Jr., 20, of Lafayette, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to St. Mary Parish Public Information Officer David Spencer.

Williams allegedly shot a woman and took a 1-year-old from the residence. He fled the scene, and a Missing Child Advisory was issued by the Louisiana State Police. The child was later recovered safely without Williams. An arrest warrant for Williams was also issued.

This morning, U.S. Marshals located Williams in New Iberia and arrested him, booking him first into the Iberia Parish Jail and later into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, said Spencer.