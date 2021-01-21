Franklin under boil advisory due to a water main break

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Franklin Water System said it has experienced problems with its water supply system. A water main break has depleted supply.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the water system is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Franklin Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Franklin Water System will rescind this boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.