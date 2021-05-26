Franklin police searching for shooting suspect, issue arrest warrant

FRANKLIN, La (KLFY) — The Franklin Police Department has issued an arrest warrant and is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting on Tuesday evening.

J’Trell Connor, of Franklin, is wanted for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of criminal damage to property, and two counts of illegal use of a weapon.

FPD responded to the shooting at 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 in the area of W. Third St. and Iberia St.

One victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed and subsequently felony warrants were issued for Connor.

The FPD is asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident or has information on the whereabouts of J’Trell Connor, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You can remain anonymous.