Franklin Police searching for runaway juvenile, possibly en route to Texas

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway juvenile.

Bryan Bollinger, Jr., 15, was reported missing by his parents. Bryan was last seen by a family member on August 13, 2021, at approximately 9:30 p.m. and could possibly be en route to Texas.

Bollinger is described as a white male, approximately 6’00, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has curly red/brown hair, and has hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Bryan Bollinger, Jr.’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.