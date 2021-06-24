Franklin police searching for missing teen

FRANKLIN, La (KLFY) — The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing juvenile, according to a press release from their office.

Jaheim Conley, 17, was reported missing by his guardian. He was last seen by a family member on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, leaving the residence in a dark-colored vehicle driven by an unknown female, and could possibly en route to Dallas, Texas.

Conley was last seen wearing a white shirt, yellow rubber bracelet, light-colored jeans, a gray jacket, black Nike slippers, carrying a black duffel bag and a colorful backpack.

Jahiem Conley is described as a light skinned black male with freckles, approximately 5’06”, weighing approximately 115 pounds, short black hair and has brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding Jaheim Conley’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. Thanks for all assistance in this matter.