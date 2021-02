FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) Franklin Police are investigating a shooting incident Tuesday in the area of Anderson and Joseph Streets.

When police arrived just after 12 noon, they located one victim suffering with a non-life threatening wound.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone witnesses to the shooting or anyone with information should call Franklin Police at (337) 828-1716.

All callers can remain anonymous, police said.