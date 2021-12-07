Franklin Police K9 officer arrested on domestic battery strangulation charge

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A Franklin Police officer ended up behind bars this week on a charge of domestic battery strangulation, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

McCloures Manuel, 32, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office jail roster, he was released later the same morning.

Manuel is currently employed as a K9 handler for the Franklin Police Department, according to Police Chief Morris Beverly.

“We’ve actually turned over our investigation into this matter to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Beverly told News 10. “We wanted to have an independent agency handle the investigation to make sure things were done properly.”

According to his social media, Manuel has also previously worked for the Franklin Fire Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.