Franklin Police arrest man on terrorizing, attempted first-degree murder charges

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Franklin Police say they have made an arrest in a January 6 shooting at the intersection of Anderson St. and Joseph St., according to Police Chief Morris Beverly.

Michael Morris, Jr., 22, of Franklin, was arrested Tuesday morning at around 5:40 a.m. and faces charges of terrorizing and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Morris also had outstanding warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of armed robbery and armed robbery with the use of a firearm.

Morris was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, according to Beverly.