Franklin man indicted in case of girlfriend, nephew being set on fire, causing their deaths

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A grand jury in the 16th Judicial District Court has indicted a Franklin man in the case of his girlfriend and young nephew being set on fire, resulting in the child’s immediate death and the woman’s death after several days hospitalized, according to a Facebook post from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Derwin Hamilton, 49, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder on Friday, Nov. 5.

Hamilton was arrested in July, accused of setting his live-in girlfriend and his 5-year-old nephew on fire during an argument inside of their mobile home.

The woman reported to first responders that during the argument, Hamilton poured a liquid on her and the child, who is Hamilton’s great-nephew, and then set them on fire.

In an interview with deputies, Hamilton admitted to the crimes.

He was booked following his release from the hospital.

No trial date has been set yet.