Franklin man arrested in 36-year-old homicide cold case

ST. MARY PARISH, La (KLFY) — A Franklin man turned himself in to police for murder after 36 years passed and an investigation went cold, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Gene Hicks, 78, of Franklin, was arrested on May 18, on a Camden County, Missouri warrant for second-degree murder.

Last week, detectives with the SMPSO assisted investigators with the 26th Judicial Circuit Court in Camden County, Missouri on a 36-year-old cold case of the murder of a woman in Missouri.

Hicks was interviewed by Camden County investigators and made admissions that implicated him in the murder.

Hicks turned himself in for the active warrant and was booked at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.